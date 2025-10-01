Sindh fishermen advised not to venture into deep sea

KARACHI: Fishermen of Sindh have been advised not to venture into deep sea till 3rd October owing to rough weather caused by the well-marked low-pressure area.

The low-pressure area has now been about 310Km distance in southeast of Karachi northeast Arabian Sea in and adjoining Saurashtra coast of Gujarat (India), the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The system is likely to move westwards, intensify further into a depression during next 12hours over northeast Arabian Sea and move initially in west/southwest direction.

The Met Office has forecast light to moderate rainfall under its influence of the weather system, in Thar Parker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari districts and the Karachi Division today.

Weather department said that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 45-55 Km/hour.

Sindh’s fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea till 3rd October.

PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly.