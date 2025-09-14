Sindh Flood: CM says Tori and K.K Bunds are vulnerable points

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the people of Sindh are stronger, they will come out of this flood challenge with flying colours.

Sindh’s CM visited Guddu Barrage along with provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and others to assess the flood situation.

He was briefed by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Irrigation Secretary Zarif Khehro.

The barrage is currently handling a high-level flood of 627,908 cusecs of water, with the designed capacity being 1.1 million cusecs.

Murad Ali Shah said that 6,50,000 to 7,00,000 cusecs of water likely to pass through the Guddu Barrage. “Hopefully this water flow will pass conveniently from the barrage,” chief minister said.

He said Tori Bund and K.K Bund are vulnerable points. The Chief Minister was earlier informed that the Tori Bund and K.K Bund are vulnerable areas, and flood-fighting work is ongoing at the 18th mile of the K.K Bund.

Sindh CM said that the gates of all 25 canals have been replaced. The structures of protective dykes (Bund) have been made six to 10 feet high.

He said the monitoring of the vulnerable spots, has been made more vigorous.

Murad Ali Shah urged to ensure protection of life and property of the people, “We will not let the people stranded in hard times,” he said. CM said his government stands with people at each and every place where water’s pressure being increasing.