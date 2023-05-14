Sindh Food Authority accused of corruption by restaurant owners

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority is accused of corruption by the restaurant owners, ARY News reported.

سندھ فوڈ اتھارٹی کرپشن کا گڑھ بن گئی۔۔ ملک شاپ، بیکریز اور فوڈ کارخانے سبھی سے مال بٹورا جا رہا ہے

The ARY News investigative show Zimmedar Kaun’s team exposed the corruption of the Sindh Food Authority.

The Sindh Food Authority conducted the raid on a bakery in North Nazimabad and sealed a bakery. The Zimmedar Kaun team sent their reporter to the Sindh Food Authority office, where a man named Tahir Baloch demanded Rs 70,000 to de-seal the bakery.

The main purpose of this investigation was to expose the corruption of Deputy Director Khadim Hussain.

The secret recording from the investigative team shows that Tahir Baloch took the amount and said “I will provide you an affidavit the bakery will be de-sealed then”.

As the money was given to Tahir Baloch, the reporter who was inside the office of Sindh Food Authority informed the Zimmedar Kaun investigative team but Deputy Director Khadim Hussain said that he had not taken bribe from anyone and he was not in the office when they took the amount.

Upon questioning Tahir Baloch, it was revealed that he was a private person and driver of the Deputy Director Khadim Hussain.

The investigative team revealed that the bakery was sealed without getting samples. The Deputy Director tried to avoid questions from the Zimmedar Kaun investigative team. They told the Deputy Director that the purpose of Sindh Food Authority is to ensure food quality but the authority is involved in corruption instead of performing their duties rightfully.