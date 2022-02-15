Sindh gas shortage: SHC issues contempt notices to federal secretaries

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday issued contempt notices to secretaries of federal petroleum and finance ministries for gas load shedding in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a written order the court summoned the federal secretaries in their personal capacity in the next hearing of case for explanation.

“Why the court orders were not implemented despite assurances,” the SHC questioned.

“The secretary petroleum was also served show cause notice for contempt previously, which was suspended by the supreme court,” the court observed.

“The court considers that the federal government didn’t enforce the supreme court’s decision,” the court said. The government didn’t release its share of budget for the gas supply projects,” court said.

The court expressed concern over gas load shedding in Sindh adding that the province is adding maximum share in the national gas production. “Why gas load shedding being held in Sindh,” the high court questioned.

“Gas load shedding also causing hardship in cooking. This situation seems the violation of Article 09 of the constitution,” the court said.

“Gas load shedding in the gas producing province is violation of the Article 158,” the court said. ” Article 158 gives first priority for use to the gas producing province,” the court said in its order.

Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Imran Maniar submitted his report to the court with regard to the gas supply projects.

“The first phase of gas supply in the radius of five kilometers of gas field has been completed and the second phase for the supply to nearby villages will be completed by June 2022,” the gas company’s report said.

The gas company has allocated 140.04 mln rupees of its share in the project but the federal government didn’t provide funds of its share of 740.07 mln for the second phase project, according to report.

Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company earlier informed the court that the gas supply to Sindh being slashed by 15 percent and diverted to other provinces on the instructions of Ministry of Petroleum.

