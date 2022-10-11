Sindh gets back control of three Karachi hospitals

KARACHI: Sindh government has got back control of three Karachi hospitals from the federal government after three years, ARY News reported.

According to details, the control of Jinnah Hospital, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and the National Institute of Pediatrics Karachi (NICH) was handed over to the Sindh government due to the tireless efforts of provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechucho.

The federal government approved the request to transfer the control of three major hospitals in Karachi to the provincial government. After the approval of the federal government, Jinnah Hospital, NICVD, NICH Karachi will be given to the Sindh government on a 25-year lease.

Sindh government will look after the administrative and financial affairs of the three major hospitals of Karachi. The control of hospitals was taken over by the federal government during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government.

Under the lease agreement, the land of the three hospitals in Karachi will remain in the name of the federal government, the Sindh government will be able to make appointments and recruitments in Jinnah Hospital, NICVD, and NICH.

In January 2019, the SC rejected the Sindh government’s appeal and ordered the federal government to take control of the JPMC, the NICH in Karachi as well as the NICVD.

