Sindh Governor announces plots for Lyari building collapse victims

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visited the site of the collapsed building in Lyari to inspect the situation on ground on Tuesday.

During the rescue operations rescuers retrieved 27 dead bodies from the wreckage of the collapsed building.

Sindh governor announced to award 80 yards plots to the families of the people died in the deadly incident in Lyari’s Baghdadi area last Friday. He also promised to provide ration items to the affected families.

Governor Tessori speaking during his visit welcomed Sindh government’s decision to

suspend the Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

He said the system will not be corrected with the change of faces and emphasized for the change in the system.

It is to be mentioned here that an inquiry committee has been formed headed by the Commissioner of Karachi.

The inquiry committee has been tasked with identifying those responsible for the incident. It will also submit recommendations to prevent such mishaps in the future.

The committee will outline a plan for evacuating residents from dangerous and unsafe buildings across Karachi.

The committee has been given 48 hours to present its findings along with detailed recommendations.

Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Local government minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Memon earlier announced suspension of DG SBCA.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani lashed out at the SBCA for failing to curb illegal constructions in Karachi.