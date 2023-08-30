Sindh governor demands Centre to take over K-Electric

LONDON: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori demanded the federal government take over the control of K-electric, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News in London, Governor Sindh said that COAS General Asim Munir is committed to fight against economic terrorism.

He said that the army chief’s unwavering commitment to restore the trust of investors and interest in the agriculture and IT sector is commendable.

Commenting on the recent inflated electricity prices Kamran Tessori said that expensive electricity is a major issue. He demanded the federal government to not renew the K-electric license and taker over the power distribution authority.

Governor Sindh confirmed the difference within MQM-P saying that differences within political parties are common, “I brought all the three groups of MQM-P together”, he added.

Furthermore, the governor said that he is contact with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif as the instability created by the PTI chairman need to be addressed.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity.