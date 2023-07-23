Sindh governor gets 48 shops in Karachi for affordable ‘Rs2 Roti’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has acquired 48 shops on rent across Karachi for an affordable ‘Rs2 Roti’ scheme for the masses in the port city.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the establishment of 300 tandoors across Karachi. These tandoors will sell roti at an incredibly low price of only Rs2.

Tandoors will be set up in these rented shops to provide affordable roti to the Karachiites.