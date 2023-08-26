29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sindh governor refuses to sign Karachi Metropolitan University bill

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Raising several objections, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday refused to give his assent to the Karachi Metropolitan University bill, ARY News reported.

Raising objections to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, Governor Tessori sent it back to the provincial assembly unsigned.

The governor particularly objected to the mayor or administrator becoming the pro-vice chancellor of the university.

Last year, the KMC proposed to establish a full-fledged public University in district Central, Karachi.

In October, the former Sindh cabinet approved the establishment of Karachi Metropolitan University in the port city.

The last Sindh Assembly had passed ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill, 2022’ earlier this month.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.