Sindh Govt agrees with PSP over LG system under Article 140-A

KARACHI: The Sindh government has agreed with the Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) to enforce a local government system in Sindh in compliance the Artice 140-A of the constitution.

The ARY News has found a copy of the eight-point agreement between the two sides signed by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah PSP leader Dr. Arshad Vohra.

The government and the PSP have agreed over amending the Sindh Local Govt. Act to delegate political, administrative and financial powers to people’s representatives.

Both sides also agreed to make the Provincial Financial Commission functional in its real sense.

The sides also agreed to grant key role to the Mayor of Karachi in Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Malir Development Authority, Water Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Master Plan Department and other city authorities.

According to the agreement, the government and the PSP were also agreed over the Mayor’s authority in education and health sectors of the city.

The two sides will continue further dialogue over the Metropolitan Government instead of the Metropolitan Corporation and the issue of direct election of the Mayor.

Talks between PSP and the Sindh government became successful after the political party’s sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk entered its sixth day.

While addressing the PSP workers, Mustafa Kamal said that it would not be just an announcement but the Sindh government will go ahead with legislation.

Kamal said that the government has agreed to amend the law and finalise the local government legislation this month.

