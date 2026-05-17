Sindh Govt already taken notice of Jacobabad attack: spokesperson

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh has taken notice of the arson incident in Jacobabad, and the government has acted over it on the very first day, official spokesperson Saadia Javed said.

It is to be mentioned here that many houses in a village were set on fire over a couple’s freewill marriage about a week ago.

Sindh government spokesperson said Saturday that the unfortunate incident took place after a girl contracted a marriage of her own free will and her family lodged an FIR alleging her kidnapping.

Saadia Javed has said that the government will take steps to redress the damage to the houses. “It is yet to know, how many houses were set on fire in the arson attack,” she said.

“The girl has been safe and in the government’s custody,” spokesperson said. “The matter has been in the court”.

The Sindh government has sought a report on the incident of torching of the houses in the village and directed the authorities concerned to take action against the culprits.

It is to be mentioned here that a video of the spat between two notables went viral over the freewill marriage and burning of houses in the Jacobabad’s village. One of them Saddam Hussain confessed setting houses of Sardar Ahmed Ali Channa.

While rival Sardar claimed that Sardar Saddam Hussain Buriro attacked the village along with a horde of 500 people.