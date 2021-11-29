Sindh govt announces commission to ‘regularize’ illegal housing structures

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to appoint a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to lead a commission against illegal constructions in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani who said that irregularities in the housing sector are not only confined to Nasla Tower, rather, the violations in building construction could be witnessed across the country.

He highlighted the two such cases and said that the Constitution Avenue and Bani Gala in Islamabad were regularized while the Punjab government has also passed an ordinance aimed at regularizing illegal housing societies in the province.

“Decisions to strike down such housing structures could render thousands of people homeless,” Saeed Ghani said and added that the province is working on it and will establish a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court of Pakistan judge to compile a report on illegal housing structures in the province.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also made the announcement for the commission on illegal housing structures in the province and said that it would be led by an apex court judge.

Read More: PROTESTING ABAD CHAIRMAN CLAIMS NASLA TOWER WAS DULY APPROVED

“People pay their hard-earned money to buy properties,” Murad Ali Shah said while referring to the Nasla Tower issue and said that if the builder is found guilty then he should be punished.

Sindh govt plans ordinance to safeguard illegal housing structures

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the provincial government has decided to bring an ordinance to regularize illegal constructions and housing units aimed at safeguarding all non-commercial constructions.

Under the ordinance, a commission headed by an apex court judge- would be formed that will identify illegal structures that could be regularized after imposing fines and implementing certain regulations. The ordinance will also recommend punishment for violation in the construction of building structures.

The ordinance after being approved by the Sindh cabinet will be sent to the governor Sindh for approval.

