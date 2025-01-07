Sindh govt announces crackdown against misuse of official vehicles

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against individuals who have failed to return official vehicles or are using them for unauthorised purposes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon chaired a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet’s subcommittee on austerity in which the decision was taken. In the meeting, it was decided to register cases against those who have not returned official vehicles or are using them without permission.

During the meeting, it was also decided to auction off abandoned government vehicles, with the aim of generating revenue for priority projects.

Members of the committee presented recommendations to reduce expenses and ensure transparency in the allocation and use of official vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Memon urged the need to curb the unnecessary use of official vehicles and reduce the increasing expenses.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Ali Hassan Zardari, among others. The committee directed that clear guidelines be formulated to regulate the use of official vehicles and ensure transparency in the auction process.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced a new policy for number plates of private and commercial vehicles.

According to the new policy announced by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, all private vehicles will have white number plates with the Sindh Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates with the same design

The Excise department announced that yellow number plates on private vehicles and black number plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be acceptable from April 3, 2025.