Excise dept announces crackdown against vehicle tax defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad will begin a thorough crackdown on vehicles that have not paid token tax from January 1, a state-run news agency reported.

The excise office in Islamabad has made it easier to pay vehicle token tax in this respect by offering both online and in-person services.

The department has extended hours for token tax payments, according to Bilal Azam, director of the Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad.

A counter at the excise office will remain open on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, he said.

The Islamabad City App allows smart card holders to pay the token tax online. Citizens may use this round-the-clock online service to pay their dues without ever leaving their homes.

Bilal Azam said, “This service is intended to make the process easier for vehicle owners.”

Prior to this, Director Excise In order to make it easier for the public to submit token taxes, Bilal Azam ordered that the excise office counters be open till 8:00 p.m.

It is important to note that the department recently made the decision to remove automobiles from registration if their owners do not pay the token tax. In order to avoid fines, car owners are encouraged to utilize these facilities.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced a new policy for number plates of private and commercial vehicles.

According to the new policy announced by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, all private vehicles will have white number plates with the Sindh Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates with the same design

The Excise department announced that yellow number plates on private vehicles and black number plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be acceptable from April 3, 2025,