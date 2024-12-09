New fines for late vehicle registration announced

ISLAMABAD: An important update has been issued for car owners regarding penalties for delayed vehicle registration, as discussed in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, according to ARY News.

According to reports, the committee reviewed the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad regarding vehicle registration. The DC briefed the committee, stating that a notification was issued on August 2, imposing fines on delayed registration of vehicles ranging from 1,000cc to 3,000cc.

The DC revealed that the government had collected Rs260 million in fines for delayed registrations. In response, committee member Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called for the abolition of fines for late registration.

Discussing the issue further, the DC highlighted that increasing motorway fines to Rs2,500 had effectively reduced violations. Committee member Zartaj Gul proposed consulting experts to find a practical resolution for registration challenges.

Committee Chairman Khurram Shehzad Nawaz inquired if the committee could suspend the DC’s notification. However, a representative from the Ministry of Law clarified that the committee does not have the authority to suspend the notification.

The committee directed the DC Islamabad and the Car Association to collaborate and resolve the matter.

In the same session, the committee approved the Coast Guard Amendment Bill and deferred discussions on the Naturalization Act Amendment Bill and the Criminal Law Amendment Bill to the next meeting.

Earlier in October 2024, the Sindh government announced that vehicle registration and transfer facilities will be available online from January 1, 2025, aiming to enhance convenience for the public.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

He announced that, vehicle registration and transfer processes will become available online from 1st January 2024.

“This initiative allows citizens to register and transfer vehicles from the comfort of their homes, as well as pay motor vehicle taxes online. By eliminating cash transactions, the government aims to enhance convenience for the public and promote greater transparency in the tax payment system,” a statement issued by the Excise and Taxation Department read.