Vehicle registration, transfer facilities to become online

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced that vehicle registration and transfer facilities will be available online from January 1, aiming to enhance convenience for the public.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

He announced that, vehicle registration and transfer processes will become available online from 1st January 2024.

“This initiative allows citizens to register and transfer vehicles from the comfort of their homes, as well as pay motor vehicle taxes online. By eliminating cash transactions, the government aims to enhance convenience for the public and promote greater transparency in the tax payment system,” a statement issued by the Excise and Taxation Department read.

crackdown on use of official number plates

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also announced a crackdown on the use of official number plates on private vehicles.

During the meeting, it was reported that the department successfully collected 34 percent of the annual tax revenue within just three months and 15 days.

Sharjeel Inam Memon issued directives for the Excise Department to increase tax targets and accelerate tax collection efforts.

Earlier, the Punjab government took a ‘significant’ step towards reducing environmental pollution and promoting road safety by making vehicle fitness certificates mandatory for all public service vehicles operating in the province.

The move, approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, aims to tackle the intensifying smog issue and ensure that vehicles plying on public roads meet minimum safety and emission standards.

According to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and Motor Vehicle Rule 1969, all types of public service vehicles, including heavy-duty, light-duty, and rickshaws, must obtain a fitness certificate from the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS).