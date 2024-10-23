Vehicle fitness certificate new fee in Punjab – October 2024

The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards reducing environmental pollution and promoting road safety by making vehicle fitness certificates mandatory for all public service vehicles operating in the province.

The move, approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, aims to tackle the intensifying smog issue and ensure that vehicles plying on public roads meet minimum safety and emission standards.

According to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and Motor Vehicle Rule 1969, all types of public service vehicles, including heavy-duty, light-duty, and rickshaws, must obtain a fitness certificate from the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS).

New vehicles are required to obtain a fitness certificate before initial registration, and are exempt from testing for the first two years of operation.

Vehicle fitness certificate fees

First-time registration and fitness inspection fee: Rs1,819 for HTV and LTV vehicles, Rs1,212 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws

Renewal fee after every six months: Rs911 for heavy transport vehicles and LTVs, Rs758 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws

Vehicle owners can schedule an appointment by calling the VICS customer service center at UAN 042-111-678-711 or through the VICS website ¹ ². Required documents include:

Original registration book/documents of the vehicle

CNIC of the driver and driver’s license

Inspection fee in cash

Vehicle in unloaded condition, without passengers or cargo

The government’s efforts to curb pollution and ensure road safety are commendable, and this initiative is a step in the right direction.