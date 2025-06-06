Sindh govt announces remission for prisoners on Eidul Adha

Sindh Chief Minister has announced a four-month reduction in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2025, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Home Department, this reprieve does not apply to those convicted of terrorism, murder, kidnapping, or other serious crimes.

The sentence reduction is only applicable to prisoners convicted of minor offenses.

This news comes as Pakistan prepares to celebrate Eidul Adha tomorrow, (June 7).

Earlier, the Punjab government announced a 90-day remission for prisoners across the province as part of Eidul Adha celebration.

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal issued the notification in this regard on Thursday.

According to the home department, the remission under Rule 216 of the Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978 will benefit 450 inmates, of whom around 270 are expected to be released to celebrate the Eid with their families.

The department highlighted that several deserving prisoners were being released due to the payment of fines by philanthropists and for demonstrating good behaviour.