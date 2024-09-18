Sindh govt approves Rs1.5bn to repair rain-affected roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1.5 billion to repair roads damaged during rainfall this year in Karachi.

Presiding over a meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah directed the Local Government Department to initiate an inquiry into the roads constructed or repaired after 2022 that have since been washed away.

“It is unacceptable for the quality of work to fall short of standards, and strict action must be taken against those responsible,” the chief minister said.

District South has 909,500 square feet of damaged roads, East 795,000 square feet, Central 832,000 square feet, West 13,750,000 square feet, Korangi 5,555,000 square feet, Malir 625,000 square feet and 395,000 square feet of flyover and bridges.

The CM was told that 120 roads, flyovers and underpasses of the city needed patchwork, including 20 roads in district South, 22 East, seven Central, 38 West, 11 Korangi, 12 Malir and 10 flyovers.

The meeting, which was held at the CM House, was attended by Planning and Development Minister Nasir Shah, LG Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, LG Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, Municipal Corporation Secretary Karachi Afzal Zaidi and Finance Special Secretary Asghar Memon.