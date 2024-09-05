Sindh govt backs decision to purchase vehicles for ACs

KARACHI: The Sindh government responded to recent criticism over its decision to allocate Rs 2 billion for purchasing vehicles for assistant commissioners (ACs), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson for the Sindh government said in a statement that assistant commissioners are in charge of making sure the government apparatus runs well in remote locations and that they are an important part of the administrative structure.

The spokesman continued, “The assistant commissioners’ last vehicle purchases were made in 2010 and 2012, and the majority of the vehicles are now out-of-date and in poor condition.”

Due to a shortage of operational government vehicles, many officials are compelled to use private automobiles for official work, and others are still utilizing vehicles from 2005.

“The move is necessary to ensure the effective implementation of government policies and decisions,” the spokesperson added.

The Sindh government maintained that the new vehicle purchase would not only reduce maintenance costs but also lead to significant savings in fuel and other expenses. The provincial government emphasised that the decision is not a luxury but a necessity to ensure the effective functioning of the administration.

Earlier on September 5, the Sindh government decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners

As per details, Sindh’s general administration department has penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners.

The assistant commissioners will use the new vehicle for their day-to-day office work.