Sindh to give new vehicles worth Rs2bln to assistant commissioners

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh’s general administration department has penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners.

The assistant commissioners will use the new vehicle for their day-to-day office work.

Earlier, the Punjab government’s decision to provide new vehicles to additional commissioners and other revenue officials was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Mudassir Chaudhry Advocate has filed the petition challenging the government’s decision on behalf of petitioner Sheeraz Altaf.

Petitioner pleaded that the public money should be used for public welfare as the country is passing through a critical economic situation. “These privileges should be offered after stability in the economy is achieved,” petitioner said.