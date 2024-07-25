MNA’s salary, privileges revealed

ISLAMABAD: Details of the monthly salary and privileges received by Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have been revealed, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the basic monthly salary of a MNA is Rs 150,000, with other allowances worth Rs 38,000. A member gets Rs 188,000 per month.

As per the documents, a chairman of the Standing Committee receives an honorary amount of Rs 25,000, making a total of Rs 213,000.

Moreover, members receive Rs 8,800 for attending each session of the National Assembly or Standing Committee.

According to the documents, the MNAs also get Rs 150 per kilometer for air travel with business class Rs 25 per kilometer for road travel.

Additionally, each member receives annual travel vouchers worth Rs 300,000, Rs 90,000 in cash, and 30 business class open tickets.

