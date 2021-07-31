Sindh govt cancels official engagements amid surge in COVID cases

KARACHI: Amidst a surge in COVID-19 case, the Sindh government has decided against holding any official engagements with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah canceling the cabinet meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister has approached Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani to postpone the proceedings of the house. “No official engagements should be held before August 08,” they said.

Moreover, it has emerged that the speaker Sindh Assembly has decided to hold an online session of the house with directives issued to the members that only the speaker and his staff would present in the assembly hall.

“The other members should attend the proceedings via video link,” it said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while holding a press conference ahead of Karachi-wide lockdown that delta variant is deadly and more infective calling for desperate measures.

He said it’s not a complete lockdown where we shut down everything barring no exception however, this time we are making a number of exceptions whose list we will share with you.

He added that pharmacies, grocers and dairy shops, and export industries will not come under the lockdown restrictions. However, said the restaurant will remain open only for deliveries.

The banks are open since they are regulated by the federal government but we will request them halving their staff to maintain social distancing, he said.