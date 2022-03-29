Sindh govt changes name of NICVD

KARACHI: The Sindh government has changed the name of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) into the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The name of the state-owned medical facility for cardiovascular diseases was changed after the approval of the Sindh government. The Sindh Services, General Administration, Coordination Department (SGA&CD) also issued a notification in this regard.

The resolution for changing the name of NICVD had been presented in the Sindh Assembly by the provincial health minister which was approved by the majority.

The SICVD, former NICVD, becomes the world’s biggest health network for cardiovascular patients as it is comprised of 10 hospitals and 22 chest-pain units across the province.

Cardiovascular patients can get free-of-cost medical facilities at the SICVD equipped with modern facilities.

In 2021, nearly 1.9 million patients were given free-of-cost medical treatment at the SICVD including 3,227 cardiac surgeries and 17,000 PCI.

In November last year, in a first, the doctors at the former National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD) had removed a blood clot from the brain of a patient with paralysis stroke.

The medical facility had introduced a new free-of-cost treatment, similar to angioplasty, for patients with paralysis stroke.

Employed for the first time in Pakistan, the treatment involves inserting a stent- a small tube- into a blocked nerve in the patient’s brain

