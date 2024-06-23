Sindh govt cracks down on fake number plates

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to initiate ‘mega operation’ against the production and use of counterfeit official number plates on vehicles across the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference, the provincial Information and Broadcasting Minister Sharjeel Memon, issued a stern warning to those involved in the illicit business of producing fake number plates, stating that strict actions would be taken against offenders.

Memon disclosed that multiple FIRs have already been registered against individuals and business owners responsible for manufacturing and installing fake government number plates to their vehicles.

He asserted that anyone found with a counterfeit number plate would face imprisonment.

Moreover, he underscored that shops engaged in producing fake plates would not be spared from legal action of the authorities.

In addition to the crackdown, Memon revealed upcoming amendments to the Excise and Taxation laws aimed at ensuring vehicle registration compliance.

According to the proposed changes, vehicle purchases would only be permissible upon registration. Violators of this regulation could face hefty fines, potentially reaching up to Rs 1 million.