Sindh govt decides to postpone Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to postpone the second of phase of local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh cabinet decided to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls. In light of the cabinet’s decision, the provincial government will write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today under clause 10 of the Sindh LG Act.

It has been decided to amend the LG Act.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah took important decisions today. He said that elections cannot be held in Dadu and Mehar due to flood water.

He added that the cabinet members also held discussions over the demands of the coalition parties as Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) raised objections regarding the delimitations.

He said that the government withdrew notification regarding the union councils (UCs) in districts. The cabinet members will sit again at 11 am. Moreover, the notification regarding the Karachi delimitations was also taken back, Memon added.

He announced that LG polls are not going to be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu on January 15. He added that LG elections in the remaining districts of Sindh will be held as per schedule.

Earlier, it was learnt that the meeting of the Sindh cabinet remained inconclusive regarding the organisation of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The Sindh cabinet failed to reach any decision regarding the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls and adjourned till Friday, 11 am.

The Sindh cabinet session was held at Chief Minister’s House which was chaired by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take important decisions regarding the LG polls scheduled for January 15.

Deployment of police halted

In another development, the provincial government halted the deployment of police in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of the LG elections.

Almost 63,000 police personnel were required for the security during LG polls in the two divisions. The personnel were summoned from Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The decision, in this regard, would be taken after the provincial cabinet meeting.

MQM-P threatens to resist LG polls

Earlier in the day, the reunited Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened that it would not let local government (LG) elections take place in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The announcement was made after Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee founder Dr Farooq Sattar announced to merge with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

