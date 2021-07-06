Sindh govt employees to get salaries before Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: In view of Eid ul Adha, the Sindh government has ordered disbursement of salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the provincial finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 10, according to the climate record.

The crescent of Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11.

Thus the Eid-ul-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).