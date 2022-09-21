Sindh govt fixes flour price at Rs65 per kg

KARACHI: Sindh government has fixed flour price at Rs65 per kg in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon. He said retail price of 10kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs650 while one kg flour will be available at Rs65 in the retail market.

The ex-mill price of flour will be Rs64 per kg and Rs640 for the 10kg.

It is to be noted that prices of flour across the country are sky rocketing after the recent floods as the majority of wheat crops were damaged.

Earlier, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim expressed fear of a flour crisis across the country and inflated prices up to Rs200 per kilogram.

While talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, KWGA Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim revealed that the country is likely to witness a flour crisis in the coming days. He said that the flour prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs200 per kg.

