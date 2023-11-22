Sindh govt forms committee to monitor uplift projects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Caretaker Sindh government on Wednesday established a seven-member committee for monitoring the development projects under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

To ensure transparency in Karachi’s multi-billion rupees development projects, the caretaker Sindh government decided to monitor the development projects under the KMC.

The Department of Planning and Development has alerted the Municipal Department to monitor, the construction of roads, underground passes, parks, and other projects involving the expenditure of billions of rupees.

Meanwhile, over the directives of the caretaker government of Sindh, a seven-member team is established to monitor the projects from 21 November till 21 December.

The established committee along with relevant experts will review the quality of the development projects.