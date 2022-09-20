Sindh govt freezes development budget of all districts except Karachi

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led provincial government of Sindh has frozen the development budget of all districts except Karachi’s seven districts as the province suffers from heavy flooding, ARY News reported.

Department of Planning and Development has issued a notification and informed all relevant authorities regarding the freezing of funds. The government had announced a budget of Rs332 billion for 4158 projects throughout the province.

The funds have been frozen so that the amount could be used for relief and rescue operations instead, sources said.

Karachi’s Rs118 billion development fund has been released out of which Rs20 billion has been spent until now. Rs10.84 billion were issued to the Department of Irrigation, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Deputy Commissioners.

Funds were also issued for rescue operations and the repair of river and dam boundaries.

