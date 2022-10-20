OPD services remain suspended in Sindh hospitals

KARACHI: The Out-Patient Department (OPD) services remained suspended at government hospitals across Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the paramedic staff and doctors boycott OPD and routine services across the govt. hospitals to protest their health risk allowance.

Furthermore, the health department took notice of the matter, but the paramedic staff and doctors paid no heed to it.

The OPD and routine services are still suspended in Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi and other main government hospitals of Sindh.

Earlier, the young Doctors Association (YDA) had announced to suspension of routine OPD services in government hospitals across the province. The leaders of the doctors’ association further said all staff members would resume their duties in quarantine and emergency units.

The association had apprised the decision of the hospitals’ administration besides announcing fully cooperate with the Sindh government in view of the current situation of COVID-19 cases.

The doctors also stressed joint efforts to the global challenge of coronavirus and asked citizens to remain calm.

