Sindh govt imposes ban on carrying arms as street crimes ‘decline’

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday directed to impose a complete ban on carrying weapons in the province after he was told during a law and order meeting that street crimes have seen a 30 percent decline in August, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a law and order meeting, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed to impose a ban on carrying arms in the province after it was briefed that 350 vehicles have been confiscated recently for carrying armed guards in private vehicles only in the South zone of Karachi.

“We have checked the licenses of the arms and vehicles,” a briefing to the chief minister said as the latter said that there is a complete ban on carrying arms in public and even the guards carrying riffles outside homes should also be directed to remain indoors.

The police should direct the guards to remain inside their compounds, the chief minister added.

The chief minister was briefed that street crime has witnessed a 30 percent decline during 10 days from August 11. To this, the chief minister said he wanted complete elimination of the street crimes.

It was further informed during the meeting that two policemen were arrested for their alleged involvement in short-term kidnapping incidents. “Both of them have been arrested,” the AIG Karachi said as the chief minister directed him to award them exemplary punishment.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the AIG to keep an eye on police officials using such personnel after it was briefed that the arrested cops served at the private offices of the police officials.