Sindh govt imposes ban on carrying, displaying weapons

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a 45-day ban on carrying and displaying weapons across the province in the wake of General Elections 2024, ARY News reported

The caretaker provincial imposed section 144 at the request of Sindh Inspector of Police (IGP).

AS per notification issued by the provincial government, the police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies will be exempted from the ban, while registered security guards are also allowed to carry the arms while on duty.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) are directed to register the case in case of violation. The ban has been recommended by the police to avoid any untoward incident, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the General Elections are scheduled to be held on 8th February and arrangements are in full swing for the polls. Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given a ‘nod’ for printing 250 million ballots with watermarks for the general election 2024.

The approval to print 250 million ballot papers was given during a meeting of the ECP. The printing of the ballot papers will be ensured by three printing corporations, the sources said. The security measures are also being heightened.