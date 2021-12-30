Sindh govt announces to hire interns as college teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved the hiring of 1500 interns as college teachers in government colleges of the province.

The provincial cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed 26 agenda items, including Recruitment Rules for ranks in the provincial police, hiring of interns and other items.

The cabinet was told that 318 higher secondary schools, boys and girls, facing acute shortage of subject specialists for classes XI and XII. The officials informed the cabinet that their requisition has been sent to SPSC but it would take time and delay was causing academic loss.

The cabinet approved the hiring and issued directives that hiring would be a school-specific/need basis and selection would be purely on merit and on district basis.

A stipend/internship allowance amounting to Rs.50,000/- per month shall be paid subject to satisfactory performance, the Sindh cabinet told officials.

The cabinet also directed that the hiring shall be on purely intern basis, and neither be regularised nor be appointed on a contractual/ad-hoc basis.

The hiring period would be subject to the need – till the selection/joining of a regular subject specialist.

Out of 1500 internees, 240 would be or physics, 240 chemistry, 120 mathematics, 120 botany, including zoology, 240 English, 60 Pakistan studies, 60 each of Islamiat, Sindhi and Urdu.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!