Sindh govt launches ‘Sasti Basti’ housing project for citizens

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced a new housing initiative called “Sasti Basti” aimed at providing affordable housing to the underprivileged people of the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The project was announced during the 29th Governing Body meeting of the Human Settlement Authority’s annual budget, chaired by Najmi Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Human Settlement Authority, Livestock, and Fisheries.

During the meeting, which included MPA’s Muhammad Yusuf Baloch, Aruba Rabbani, and key officials from Hyderabad and Sukkur, the annual budget and previous meeting minutes were approved.

Najmi Alam emphasized that the “Sasti Basti” project aligns with the vision of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto, focusing on building homes for the underprivileged people of the province.

In addition, the meeting also approved the recruitment of demolition squads to address encroachments in the slums across Sindh.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz recently introduced the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, aimed at providing affordable housing to the province’s residents.

This initiative has received an update, as reported by ARY News.

The founder and chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib called on CM Maryam Nawaz and praised her efforts in providing relief on electricity bills and launching the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

Maryam Nawaz commended Akhuwat’s social services under Dr. Amjad Saqib’s leadership and announced that the low-cost housing program has already begun in Punjab. She emphasized that the program’s scope will expand annually to help low-income individuals achieve their dream of homeownership.