CM Maryam shares details of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz recently introduced the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, aimed at providing affordable housing to the province’s residents.

This initiative has received an update, as reported by ARY News.

The founder and chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib called on CM Maryam Nawaz and praised her efforts in providing relief on electricity bills and launching the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

Maryam Nawaz commended Akhuwat’s social services under Dr. Amjad Saqib’s leadership and announced that the low-cost housing programme has already begun in Punjab. She emphasised that the programme’s scope will expand annually to help low-income individuals achieve their dream of homeownership.

The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program is set to be the first major interest-free housing project in the country’s history, she said. It will be launched in three phases:

Rural areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 10 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Urban areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 5 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Major cities: Construction of four-story flats on government land, to be allocated through a lottery system and provided on easy instalments.

Additionally, private housing schemes will offer homes ranging from 3 to 5 marlas, with the government providing a subsidy of up to PKR 1 million per house.

The primary goal of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program is to provide housing for financially vulnerable groups, she informed Dr. Amjad Saqib. The government will offer subsidies and promote the construction of sustainable and eco-friendly homes. This initiative is also expected to create employment opportunities for millions.

CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the government’s commitment to improving living standards and reducing homelessness through this ambitious housing project.