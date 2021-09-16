Sindh govt writes to NEPRA to allow local taxes collection via KE bills

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday written a letter to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding the collection of taxes through electricity bills from the citizens of Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a letter sent to NEPRA, the provincial energy department has requested the power regulatory authority to allow K Electric to collect municipal taxes through electricity bills from Karachi residents.

K-Electric has agreed to collect Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes through electricity bills, read the letter.

The Sindh Energy Department in a letter also demanded of the NEPRA to give permission to K Electric as soon as possible.

Commissioner Karachi Afzal Zaidi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the provincial energy department in which he urged the Sindh government to request the federal government for permission from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In the letter, the commissioner has highlighted that KMC has been collecting municipal utility tax since 2008 and according to the Local Government Act, KMC can collect taxes through a third party.

Read: FEDERAL GOVT OPPOSES SINDH’S PROPOSAL TO COLLECT KMC TAXES THROUGH ELECTRICITY BILLS

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday opposed the Sindh government’s proposal to collect KMC taxes through electricity bills.

Asad Umar while talking to media along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said the Centre would not allow the provincial government to collect Karachi Metropolitan Corporation taxes through power bills.

“We will not approve Sindh’s proposal,” said Umar, adding that he has spoken to Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar regarding the matte