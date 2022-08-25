Sindh govt partners with Google to teach digital courses in schools

Sindh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Google and Tech valley regarding teaching digital and computer courses in multiple schools in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the MOU signed between the Sindh government and Google and Tech Valley, digital and computer courses would be taught in multiple schools across the province. The MOU was signed by the Secretary of Information Technology and the Secretary of School Education.

Also Read: PMC-Sindh govt row over admissions intensifies

Google and Tech Valley would teach computer science courses to school students. In the first phase of the project, a total of 250 students and 100 teachers from 5 schools would be taught the courses. The MOU reads that more schools would be added to the program.

Comments