Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Sindh govt plans to launch crackdown against drugs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced preparations for a comprehensive crackdown against the scourge of drugs across the province, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting in Karachi on Tuesday to spearhead move aimed at curbing the scourge of drugs.

During the meeting, the provincial minister stressed the need to tackle the drug epidemic head-on. He outlined plans to form teams comprising efficient officers dedicated to executing the crackdown effectively.

“A massive crackdown targeting drugs and its traffickers would be launched imminently,” Memon said, emphasizing that the young generation must be liberated from the clutches of drug dealers.

He also announced that officers demonstrating exceptional performance would be duly recognised and rewarded with awards and honours as a testament to their dedication and commitment to the cause.

Sharjeel Memon noted that actions would be taken on a daily basis to ensure the eradication of drugs from every nook and corner of the province. Moreover, he emphasised the significance of raising awareness among the youth in parallel with the crackdown on drug peddlers.

