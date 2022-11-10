Sindh govt plans to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project

KARACHI: Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the provincial government was planning to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project, ARY News reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT project in Karachi. The meeting was attended by World Bank delegation and officials from the transport ministry.

The minister said that the Sindh govt was planning Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project and for that they need cooperation from World Bank.

Sindh government is working tirelessly to improve transport system in Karachi, he told meeting.

The minister further said that the government was planning Karachi-Hyderabad bullet train project in first phase with the collaboration of World Bank.

He also invited WB to bring 300 electric buses for Karachi under People Bus Service project.

Yellow Line project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali today presided over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the construction work on Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the World Bank delegation and Sindh transport and mass transit department.

During the meeting, Transport Minister briefed the meeting that Yellow Line BRT is 21km project that would start from Dawood Chowrangi and end at Numasih.

Under the conceptual plan, Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project with intersections is 21 km long which includes 17.6 km at grade, and 3.2km underground, and has 28 stations.

