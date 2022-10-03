Sindh govt requests ECP to postpone LG polls for three months

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of local government (LG) elections in the province, citing shortage of personnel to main law and order situation during polling, ARY News reported.

The second phase of the local body elections in Sindh was originally scheduled to take place in July, but the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed it citing unprecedented rains and flood situation in the province.

In the letter to the ECP, the Sindh government highlighted the shortage of force due to rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts of the province.

The govt mentioned that the police force was not available for security in the local government elections as they are busy in relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

“The enormous shortfall of manpower required for Local Govt elections phase 2 cannot be met without deployment of police force from interior Sindh which is unavailable for three months due to flood relief activities,” Sindh govt tells ECP while quoting police chief’s summary.

Mentioning that the police has asked for a postponement of three months, the Sindh government urged the ECP to coordinate with relevant authorities.

It may be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a written reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in holding the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh by October 25.

