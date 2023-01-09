Sindh govt set to disburse salaries to newly recruited teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started preparations to disburse salaries to newly recruited teachers and sought complete records from district education officers across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Accountant General of Sindh wrote a letter to the Sindh education department and sought records of the teachers from all district officers. The provincial authorities decided to disburse salaries to the newly recruited teachers.

The accountant general instructed the concerned officers to submit the documents of the new teachers including their joining reports. In 2021, 53,000 persons had appeared in the teacher’s recruitment tests and the joining process was completed in 2022.

The provincial government issued instructions to the accountant general to disburse salaries to the new teachers. The disbursement process will be started after the updation of new teachers’ records to the AG Sindh.

