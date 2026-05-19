KARACHI: A major development has been made in the case of alleged “drug queen” Anmol Pinky, as the provincial government has suspended the relevant district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Syed Ali Hassan, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government has issued an official notification confirming the SSP’s suspension.

According to the notification, the officer was suspended for negligence on the direct orders of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah.

The suspended SSP faces allegations of mishandling the arrest of Anmol Pinky.

Sources claimed that SSP Hassan had directed Station House Officer (SHO) Hanif Sial to present the suspect in court immediately, even providing his own staff and a police mobile to expedite the process.

In his statement, SHO Sial alleged that Anmol Pinky was rushed to court under intense pressure from SSP Hassan.

Furthermore, sources revealed that no assistance was requested from the operations police wing—a mandatory protocol when presenting a high-profile suspect in court.

Legally, the police are permitted to interrogate a suspect for up to 24 hours before producing them before a judge, a window that was reportedly bypassed in this instance.

Earlier, a local court on Tuesday permitted the production of accused Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex in connection with multiple cases registered against her.

The order was issued during proceedings relating to the accused’s appearance before the City Court. The court directed that Anmol be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at the Judicial Complex.

Investigating officers had earlier approached the court of the District and Sessions Judge South, seeking permission to produce Anmol Pinky at the jail complex instead of the City Court.

Police informed the court Anmol Pinky was required to be produced for the purpose of obtaining physical remand, adding that her appearance at the City Court could pose serious security risks.

The prosecution requested that the court to allow the accused to be presented within the jail complex due to the prevailing security concerns.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”

Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system.

Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.