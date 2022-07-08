Sindh govt to build Pakistan’s first floating solar power plant on Keenjhar lake

The Sindh government has announced to build of Pakistan’s first floating solar power plant on Keenjhar lake Thatta, ARY News reported.

According to details, energy minister Sindh Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmed has announced to build a 500 MW floating solar power plant on Keenjhar lake. This will be Pakistan’s first floating solar power plant.

The letter of intent (LOI) for the project has been issued while officials are currently working on its feasibility. The energy ministry is hopeful that will win all approvals soon and will be operational within two years.

A company named GO is currently working on the project and an estimate of Rs400 million will be spent on the project.

The energy minister met with power company officials and told them that the renewable energy project would produce 500 MW of environmentally friendly energy. The project would create employment as well as increase tourist attraction at Keenjhar lake, he added.

Earlier, Sindh Government decided to initiate a project to produce electricity from biogas waste to curb the energy crisis in the country.

According to details, the Sindh government has decided to establish a biogas power plant to counter the soaring energy crisis in the country. Biogas is produced using waste from dead plants and animal waste.

He added that the energy produced from the biogas would be provided to the local population first.

