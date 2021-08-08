Sindh govt to develop recreational spot, waterfront at Manora Beach

KARACHI: The Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced on Sunday that a promenade (waterfront) is being developed at Manora Beach for the benefit of citizens, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab made the announcement while visiting Manora Beach where he said that the Sindh government and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) will develop a recreational spot at Manora Island.

He said in a statement that the Sindh government is going to make Manora Beach a recreational spot and the development work will be completed by the next six months. He detailed that small restaurants will be established where citizens can enjoy their visit to the beach.

The recreational spot will be developed on a higher place at Manora Island while the citizens can also go to the beach from the location. He added that facilities will also be made available for specially-abled people. Murtaza Wahab said that the government is trying to provide a good environment for the Karachiites.

In a Twitter message, the Karachi administrator said that it only takes 20 minutes now to reach the beach from Tower after the construction of Sandspit & Mauripur Road by the Sindh government. “We are now developing a promenade/waterfront at Manora Beach for the benefit of citizens. Work is almost complete & will be opened soon.”