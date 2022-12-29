Sindh govt to establish ‘Anti-Rape Crisis Cells’

KARACHI: Due to raising cases of sexual abuse with women and children in the country, the Sindh government on Thursday set up Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCC) across the province, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh government to establish Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCC) throughout the province in which the victims can get treatment and rehabilitation, as a pilot project, the first cell will be established in Police Surgeon Office Karachi.

Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon who has been designated as the focal point for ARCCs, said that these cells were modelled on one-stop-protection centres and shall provide a host of services to sexual violence victims, including male, female and transgender persons.

The ARCCs will ensure all the legal proceedings including medico-legal examinations without any delay, collection of evidence, and forensic analysis, as well as register a first information report (FIR) if required with the approval of the competent authority.

The ARCCs will be later installed in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other districts of Sindh.

Comments