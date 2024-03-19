Sindh govt to introduce digital payment system for Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to introduce prepaid payment system from next month for the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that provincial government will introduce prepaid payment system from April 18 that would gradually replace payment of fare in cash.

He also announced to launch two more routes under Peoples Bus Service in Karachi after Eid while launching the same service next month in Mirpurkhas.

He also hinted at procurement of 500 more buses very soon which would become part of the fleet of Peoples Bus Service.

He said from April 18, automated fare collection system would be introduced on routes of People’s Bus Service in Karachi that would offer prepaid cards to passengers which could be used on all routes of the service and also the BRTs Green Line and Orange.

“From April 18, this automated system is being introduced for Route-1 and Route-9,” said Memon, adding that the new card system would be used on all public transport schemes whether it’s Green Line, Orange Line or the upcoming BRT projects.

Providing update on another BRT project, the minister said: “We are going to start ground-breaking of BRT Yellow Line after Eid and in first phase Jam Sadiq Bridge in Korangi would be rebuilt as part of the project.