Sindh govt to introduce electric taxis

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government is willing to introduce electric taxis, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with a delegation of Chinese automobile company GAC and Dewan Motors to discuss the introduction of electric taxis in the province, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government would create a conducive environment for investors.

The transport minister said that the new taxi service would also generate employment opportunities. He also assured the Chinese company of the Sindh government’s cooperation in investment in the province.

“The Sindh government would provide infrastructure and facilities for electric taxis,” Sharjeel Memon added.

He said that the establishment of charging stations and a smooth regulatory process would be ensured.

During the meeting, GAC’s general manager briefed the minister on electric vehicles while various options were also discussed for launching electric taxis in Sindh.

Earlier, Sharjeel Memon announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi. Sharjeel Memon, who also holds the portfolio of information ministry, made the announcement while talking to the media.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

Sharjeel Memon further said that pink taxis would be driven by women while cameras will be installed inside cars. The transport minister said that the pink taxi service is being launched on directions of FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.