Sindh govt to introduce separate force in transport department

The Sindh government has decided to introduce a separate force on the pattern of motorway police in the transport department of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Sindh Mass-transit Authority presided over by Sindh minister for information and transport Sharjeel Memon in Karachi today.

The meeting decided that inspectors of the transport department be deputed across the province to inspect passenger vehicles and ensure protection of passengers.

Earlier, Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed a plan to operate 200 electric taxis in Karachi, including 50 pink taxis specifically reserved for women passengers.

Addressing the meeting, he said that these initiatives aim to improve public transportation and provide dedicated services for female passengers.

The minister stated that female drivers will be recruited specifically for the pink taxis, prioritising women’s safety and offering cost-effective transportation options for the community.

