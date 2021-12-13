Sindh govt to launch bus service in Karachi next month: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the Sindh government has decided to launch an intercity bus project, ARY News reported.

He announced this while addressing a press conference here at Bilawal House, Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP-led Sindh government will launch intercity and intra-city bus projects for Karachi by the end of January 2022.

“Sindh government will fulfill its all commitments related to Red Line and Orange Line BRTs project and would also launch bus service in Karachi,” the PPP chairman maintained.

Speaking on the recently launched Green Line BRT project, Bilawal was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated an incomplete project. He also criticised PML-N over the Green Line bus service.

“Those who have launched Green Line BRT project left it without completing,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman also lamented for only “allowing” the Sindh government to work on under-construction Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

250 buses

Sindh Cabinet in September had approved the purchase of 250 hybrid buses for Sindh Intra District People’s Bus Service.

These buses will run in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad, the meeting was briefed, the cabinet told.

